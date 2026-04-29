AFP
Marseille set Mason Greenwood price tag amid Juventus transfer interest - with Man Utd in line for financial boost
Juventus leading the race for Greenwood
Juventus are preparing a summer swoop for Greenwood as they look to capitalise on the mounting uncertainty surrounding Marseille's financial position. The Italian giants have long been admirers of the 24-year-old and believe this transfer window represents the perfect opportunity to bring him to Turin.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are ready to test Marseille's resolve. Greenwood is still a key player at the Orange Velodrome, but the prospect of joining one of Europe’s most decorated clubs in Serie A could prove too tempting to turn down if the two clubs can agree on a valuation.
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Marseille’s Champions League dilemma
The French club’s ability to keep hold of their star asset depends heavily on their final league position. Marseille currently sit sixth in Ligue 1 with 53 points, trailing both Lyon and Lille by four points in the race for Champions League qualification. Failing to secure a top-four finish would leave a significant hole in their budget.
Without the lucrative revenue provided by Europe’s elite competition, Marseille may be forced to cash in on Greenwood to balance the books. The club is said to have placed a minimum price tag of €43 million on the forward, a figure they believe reflects his output of 25 goals and 10 assists across 42 appearances this season.
Negotiation tactics and potential makeweights
Juventus are already plotting how to lower the cash outlay required for the deal. The relationship between the two clubs is considered excellent, particularly following the deal that took Timothy Weah to Marseille on loan last summer. To bridge the gap in valuation for Greenwood, Juve may look to include players in exchange. One name mentioned is Edon Zhegrova, who has struggled for form this season but remains a player that the Ligue 1 side have historically admired and pursued.
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Manchester United’s financial interest
While the transfer talk centres on France and Italy, Manchester United are watching developments with a keen eye. The Premier League side offloaded Greenwood to Marseille in July 2024 for a fee of £30m, but they were careful to include a significant sell-on clause in the deal should he move on again.
Should Juventus meet Marseille's asking price, United would be entitled to a substantial portion of that fee. This potential windfall would provide a timely boost to the Red Devils' summer transfer kitty as they look to strengthen squad ahead of their own anticipated return to the Champions League.