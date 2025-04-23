FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MARSEILLEAFP
Parshva Shah

Marseille fans to get their wish! Mason Greenwood's team-mate Luis Henrique agrees terms with Inter after flak from his own supporters as Ligue 1 side aim for quick sale

L. HenriqueMarseilleInterLigue 1Serie ATransfers

Luis Henrique is close to completing his move to Inter after Marseille fans demanded him to be offloaded along with his team-mate Mason Greenwood.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Henrique on the receiving end from fans lately
  • Was asked to "get a move on" by Marseille supporters
  • Forward reportedly agrees terms with Inter
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches