Roberto De ZerbiAFP
Parshva Shah

Mason Greenwood to lose his manager? Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan - with ex-Brighton manager ready to return to Italy

R. De ZerbiMarseilleJuventusAC MilanSerie A

A return to Serie A could be on the cards for Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi, who has been linked with a move to either Juventus or AC Milan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Zerbi could return to Serie A this summer
  • Juve and Milan linked to the Marseille boss
  • Italian currently happy with project in France
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱