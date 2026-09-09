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Hermoso's Gasperini glow! Defender backs Roma boss to make elite European nights a habit
Hermoso readies Roma for European return
Roma defender Mario Hermoso expressed delight as his side prepare for their Champions League opener against Fenerbahce in Istanbul. The match marks the Giallorossi's return to Europe's elite club competition after a seven-year absence.
The former Atletico Madrid centre-back emphasized that playing every three days suits the squad's ambition as they look to build on their strong domestic start.
Hermoso made it clear that Roma travel to Turkey with total determination to begin the European campaign on a winning note.
- sportphoto24
Defender hails Gasperini's high-intensity style
Hermoso credited head coach Gian Piero Gasperini with changing the team's mindset since his arrival, instilling a high-intensity approach built for European football. The 31-year-old explained that Gasperini's pressing system brings out the best in the squad.
The Spaniard stressed the importance of maintaining their strong Serie A momentum when stepping onto the continental stage.
"When the coach arrived, he put a high-level mentality into every one of us," Hermoso said. "Gasperini's football suits the European style with pressing and intensity."
Defensive solidity key against Turkish giants
Previewing the tactical test in Istanbul, Hermoso urged his team-mates to match the performance levels shown in their recent domestic victory over Atalanta. He highlighted defensive compactness as a crucial priority to give Roma's attackers the platform to succeed.
The defender acknowledged the step up in quality required for Champions League football.
"For us to play a great game, we must know our opponent's strengths," Hermoso noted. "It is important for us not to concede goals and to put our forwards in positions to score."
- IPA Sport
Giallorossi aim for permanent elite status
Roma face a passionate environment at Chobani Stadium, but Hermoso insists the squad possesses the required resilience to deliver a statement result.
The Spanish defender stated that the ultimate objective for the club is to transform these high-profile European fixtures into a regular occurrence.
Hermoso and his team-mates will look to take another step forward in their development by securing three points in Thursday's opener.
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