Mario Balotelli challenged to 'show he's still a Serie A player' as Genoa boss Alberto Gilardino reacts to ex-Man City & Inter striker's slow start at Luigi Ferraris Stadium
Genoa boss Alberto Gilardino challenged Mario Balotelli to prove that he is still good enough to make a difference in the Serie A.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Genoa boss challenges Balotelli
- Italian striker returned to Serie A in October
- Has clocked 22 minutes on the pitch for new club