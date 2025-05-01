'The best player in the world is French!' - Marcus Thuram risks winding up Lamine Yamal as he downplays Barcelona star's heroics vs Inter & claims TWO fellow countrymen are better than him
Marcus Thuram believes that two fellow Frenchmen are better than Lamine Yamal despite his incredible performance in the 3-3 draw with Inter.
- Thuram doesn't agree with Yamal 'best in the world' claims
- Downplayed the youngsters heroics in first leg against Inter
- Believes two fellow countrymen are better than the Spanish wonderkid