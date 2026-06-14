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Marcus Rashford could STAY at Man Utd as Michael Carrick opens door to stunning reintegration
Barcelona loan comes to an end
The forward spent time away from Manchester after falling out of favour under former boss Ruben Amorim, embarking on loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona. Despite helping the Catalan giants reclaim the Liga title last month, a permanent stay in Spain is now unlikely following Barcelona's £70 million swoop for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon.
It is understood that Barcelona have snubbed the £30m option they had to sign Rashford on a permanent basis, leaving him in a state of limbo. With the Spanish giants moving on to other targets, the path has cleared for Rashford to report back to Carrington for pre-season training under Carrick’s watchful eye.
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Carrick keeps the door open for Rashford
Rashford, who scored 87 goals in 287 appearances over nine years in the Premier League, hasn't featured for United since a clash against Nottingham Forest in December 2024. However, he remains under contract with the Red Devils until June 2028, and Carrick has apparently let it be known that he would welcome his return if a permanent move elsewhere fails to materialise.
The Sun reports that the Old Trafford boss has been in regular contact with the 28-year-old England winger and has received positive feedback after sounding out members of the first-team’s leadership group about a potential return to the squad.
Nicky Butt weighs in on potential comeback
Former United midfielder Nicky Butt believes that Carrick's management style could see Rashford reintegrated. Speaking on the situation, per the Sun, Butt said: “It’s all well and good saying the Man United thing is gone, but the fact of the matter is he’s under contract and he’s on a big wage. He ain’t going to walk away from that and it doesn’t look like any club is going to take him for the amount of money that United want for him.”
Butt continued: “He might be forced back to United, at least for the pre-season. Knowing Michael Carrick, he will be receptive to any player coming into training and pre-season. He won’t just f*** people off, he’s not that kind of person. If Rashford was to come back for pre-season and Michael maybe didn’t get the right players that he wanted in the transfer window, you never know. If you’re paying someone that much money, you can’t just not use them.”
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A path to redemption at Old Trafford
Drawing on his own experiences of returning to a club after a period away, Butt suggested that hard work could win over the doubters. Butt was loaned to Birmingham for a season in 2005 before returning to Newcastle United. He added: “I remember when I went back to Newcastle from Birmingham, I didn’t think I’d ever stay there. I got booed coming onto the pitch against Villarreal. I came on, scored two headers and I still got booed coming off the pitch. I was thinking there’s no way I’m going to end up staying, they’re not going to accept me. But I trained, worked hard and played, ended up being captain of the club and staying another four years.”
“It would obviously be better for him to stay at Barcelona than go back to Man United. The club might have made their mind up but, again, if he comes back to pre-season contracted as a Man United player, Michael will give him respect and consideration. He’ll bring him into the group and if he starts training well and looks like he’s hungry and wants to prove a point. The big thing is if there’s no deal to be had anywhere else then you’ve got him, it’s as simple as that and you may as well use him.”