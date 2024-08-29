Manchester United FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'It's a burden for him to turn up!' - Marcus Rashford slammed for lack of effort at Man Utd as Graeme Souness accuses England star of 'just jogging around' in Premier League games

M. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier League

Marcus Rashford has been slammed for a lack of effort by Graeme Souness, who has accused the Manchester United star of "jogging around" in games.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rashford's struggles continue
  • Has looked lacklustre in front of goal
  • Scored just eight goals in 2023-24
Article continues below