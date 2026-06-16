Marcus Rashford to Liverpool?! Andoni Iraola urged to launch sensational transfer swoop for 'outstanding' Man Utd winger

The comments come amid continued uncertainty surrounding Rashford after reports that Barcelona opted against activating a £30 million option to make his loan move permanent, leaving the England international's future unresolved.

Speaking to BetVictor, James said: "If I were Liverpool, I'd look to sign Marcus Rashford. I really would. Whether he plays on the left or the right isn't the main issue. Get him in first, and then you give it time to work out his best position. I think he's an outstanding footballer. His football intelligence is off the scale, and so is his ability."