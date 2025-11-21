Getty Images Sport
Marcus Rashford injured? English forward skips Barcelona training and leaves after talks with Hansi Flick ahead of Camp Nou return against Athletic Club
Rashford doubt for Bilbao clash
Barcelona’s preparations for their landmark return to Camp Nou began on an uneasy note as Rashford left training early for the second straight day. According to Mundo Deportivo, the English forward, who has featured in every match since he joined on loan from Manchester United, reported to the club's training ground with persistent flu symptoms and was advised to return home immediately.
"Marcus has a fever. He couldn't train yesterday or today. I'm doubtful for tomorrow," Flick said of the Englishman at a press conference ahead of the weekend's match. Rashford’s absence would be significant as he has contributed significantly to the Catalan side with six goals, nine assists, and a central role in Barca’s attack this season. Furthermore, the timing of this illness particularly worrying as the club enters a demanding stretch of fixtures.
Barcelona’s long-awaited Camp Nou homecoming
Saturday’s match carries emotional weight beyond the footballing stakes as Barcelona finally return to Camp Nou after nearly three years away. Renovation delays, regulatory hurdles and phased construction forced the club to play at the Johan Cruyff Stadium and the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys across two chaotic seasons. The reopening, limited to 45,401 seats due to ongoing work, marks a symbolic reset for the team and supporters.
The rebuilt areas, upgraded facilities, and the introduction of the new “Gol 1957” supporters’ section are intended to restore the stadium’s identity and energy. For a club that struggled to maintain fan connection during displacement, stepping back onto their own turf against Athletic is more than a logistical milestone.
Yamal, Garcia and Raphinha all fit for Bilbao clash
As uncertainty hovers over Rashford, Flick at least receives a rare wave of good news on the medical front. Lamine Yamal has returned to full training after recovering from pubalgia and is expected to feature against Bilbao, likely with controlled minutes.
Joan Garcia, previously sidelined with a meniscus injury, has completed rehabilitation and is set to regain his role between the posts. Raphinha has also progressed through the final phase of recovery and is scheduled to rejoin full sessions immediately after the break.
The only absentee among the returning group is Pedri, who continues separate training but is on track for a timely comeback in the Champions League clash against Chelsea on November 25. For a team that has endured continuous disruption across key positions, this development adds to the team's depth ahead of an intense fixture calendar.
Flick's call for confidence and Camp Nou’s spark
Barcelona’s biggest challenge may be rediscovering their conviction, a point Flick himself underlined after the uneven performance against Celta Vigo. The German manager acknowledged the current lack of confidence but expressed optimism that returning players and a more complete squad would steady the team.
"Perhaps right now we lack the confidence we should normally have and need. But now some players are coming back, and that will help us a lot. We have a fantastic squad, and if we play at the high level we did in Vigo, everything will be fine," says Flick.
The emotional spark of returning to Camp Nou further adds a layer of motivation that could also prove decisive for the campaign going ahead.
