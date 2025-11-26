Marco Verratti in line for surprise Ander Herrera and Edinson Cavani reunion as new club consider offer for ex-PSG star

Boca Juniors have begun planning their 2026 Copa Libertadores return, and head honcho Riquelme is already targeting elite reinforcements. According to Doble Amarilla, one name at the top of the list is Verratti, who left PSG in 2023 for a new chapter in Qatar but is now looking for a fresh challenge after a difficult campaign marked by injury and limited minutes.

The Italian midfielder joined Al Duhail this summer after two seasons at Al Arabi, yet spent much of November recovering from a muscle injury. Despite signing a contract through June 2026, the Italian has privately explored the possibility of leaving early, speaking with clubs in Italy including Inter, AC Milan and Juventus as he weighs his next step.

Those conversations led to a new idea, sparked by discussions with former PSG teammates Cavani, Herrera and Paredes. The trio encouraged him to consider Argentina and the possibility of joining Boca, prompting Riquelme to step in. The club chief has already made direct contact with Verratti and even started wooing his wife, Jessica Aidi, by introducing opportunities in Buenos Aires - a clear signal of Boca’s intent.