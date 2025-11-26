Getty Images Sport
Marco Verratti in line for surprise Ander Herrera and Edinson Cavani reunion as new club consider offer for ex-PSG star
Boca open talks as Verratti considers next move
Boca Juniors have begun planning their 2026 Copa Libertadores return, and head honcho Riquelme is already targeting elite reinforcements. According to Doble Amarilla, one name at the top of the list is Verratti, who left PSG in 2023 for a new chapter in Qatar but is now looking for a fresh challenge after a difficult campaign marked by injury and limited minutes.
The Italian midfielder joined Al Duhail this summer after two seasons at Al Arabi, yet spent much of November recovering from a muscle injury. Despite signing a contract through June 2026, the Italian has privately explored the possibility of leaving early, speaking with clubs in Italy including Inter, AC Milan and Juventus as he weighs his next step.
Those conversations led to a new idea, sparked by discussions with former PSG teammates Cavani, Herrera and Paredes. The trio encouraged him to consider Argentina and the possibility of joining Boca, prompting Riquelme to step in. The club chief has already made direct contact with Verratti and even started wooing his wife, Jessica Aidi, by introducing opportunities in Buenos Aires - a clear signal of Boca’s intent.
A reunion years in the making and a Libertadores vision
This potential move reflects Boca’s broader strategy ahead of the 2026 Libertadores campaign. Riquelme is determined to assemble a veteran core with international pedigree, and Verratti fits the blueprint perfectly: a Champions League-proven midfielder, a former Italy international, and a player who has spent a decade competing at the top of European football. It also underlines Boca’s ongoing effort to build a squad capable of dominating South America, much like their “Euro Boca” phase in past years.
Cavani, signed in 2023, was the first major piece, followed by Herrera and Paredes, who helped advocate for Verratti. The possibility of a PSG-style midfield reunion in Buenos Aires signals just how far Boca are willing to go to regain continental supremacy. Meanwhile, Verratti’s desire to return to high-level competition works in Boca’s favour. After exploring Serie A interest and considering a return to Italy, a Libertadores challenge offers both prestige and a new kind of sporting motivation, one he appears increasingly open to.
Contract status, departure dynamics & a Dybala twist
Despite the excitement surrounding the move, the deal is complicated. As Verratti is still under contract with Al Duhail, Boca must either negotiate an early exit or hope the midfielder presses for a release. For now, the player’s camp has begun sounding out exit options, and the Qatari club are aware of his desire to leave.
Beyond Verratti, Boca fans have also been buzzing over a separate rumour involving Paulo Dybala. The Roma star has been loosely linked with the club due to his contract situation in Italy and past comments about Argentine football. While the Dybala talk remains speculative, his name adds even more intrigue to Boca’s 2026 project. If both moves somehow materialised, Boca would suddenly boast a squad filled with some of the biggest names to ever play in South America.
Negotiations underway as Boca push for a blockbuster signing
Verratti is Boca’s clearest target, and Riquelme has already activated the early steps of his recruitment strategy. The midfielder’s openness to leaving Qatar combined with encouragement from Cavani, Herrera and Paredes makes this more than just a dream. Progress now depends on whether Boca can strike an agreement with Al Duhail or find a creative exit route before mid-2026. With the Libertadores return looming, the Argentine giants want the deal done well before the continental campaign begins.
One thing is certain, if Verratti completes the move, Boca’s ambition for 2026 becomes unmistakable. And with Cavani, Herrera and Paredes already in the dressing room, the stage is set for one of the most surprising South American reunions in recent memory.
