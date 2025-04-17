'A very young team' - Marco Materazzi convinced Inter's 'maturity' will prove pivotal in blockbuster Champions League semi-final against youthful Barcelona
Inter legend Marco Materazzi has backed his former side to prevail in the two-legged Champions League semi-final against a high-flying Barcelona.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Materazzi opined on Inter's chances against Barca
- Former defender convinced Nerazzurri will win
- Inter and Barca will face in Champions League semi-final