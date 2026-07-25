'Is he what Chelsea really needs?' - Blues legend Marcel Desailly questions £52m move for Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix

Despite Lacroix's recent success, former Chelsea captain Desailly harbours doubts about the move. The 57-year-old believes his old club require a different profile of centre-back to truly solidify their defence.

"Is he what Chelsea really needs? I actually think they need a centre-back with more experience, a player that is already established and can come in and lead the defence," Desailly told Football London. "We need a real experienced leader at the heart of the defence."

Desailly stressed that Chelsea should be targeting players accustomed to the highest levels of the game. He added: "It’s a good move for Lacroix, but I really want to see them target a player who has played at an elite level for a similar-sized club as Chelsea, with similar pressures, not a player from a smaller club than Chelsea."