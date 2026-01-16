Marc Guehi edges closer to Man City transfer after 'big approach' to player's camp with Crystal Palace talks to follow

Palace are, having won the FA Cup last season to end their long wait for major silverware and graced the Conference League this term, reluctant sellers when it comes to their talismanic skipper. They would prefer to keep him around until the summer.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner has, however, reluctantly conceded that matters may be taken out of his hands. He has said of the mounting transfer talk: “I'm not naive. If a massive offer comes from City and Marc wants to do it, it will happen.”

He added, with European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid having also been credited with interest in Guehi at various intervals - and he is free to speak with teams outside of England when it comes to pre-contract terms and potential free agency: “If you're just valuing sports, everyone in the club will say Marc has to stay. The chairman will tell you the same. But it's not one-dimensional. If you see the financial situation, it's very important.

“If somebody comes, there will be a moment when the club says 'now the financial issue is more important than the sports issue'. There will be a threshold where the club has to say it will happen - as long as Marc says 'I want to leave', because the final decision is always with the player.”

That mark was not hit in 2025, with Glasner going on to say: “The chairman rejected many offers in the summer because we want to play a successful season and wanted to win the Community Shield.

“Therefore, Marc is important, and then he rejected the offer. The threshold at that time, the money we got offered was not above it. Maybe it was close, but it was not above.”