Marc Cucurella credited with significant role in the explosion of Estevao at Chelsea after practising on teenage winger before shackling Lamine Yamal

And Estevao faces off against Cucurella in training, which the Daily Mail notes the Spaniard "takes serisously" despite being one of the biggest jokers in the squad. When the youngster's one-vs-one battle in training is often tougher than actual games, it is incredibly helpful.

It meant that the Brazilian came in for the same treatment that Yamal was on the receiving end of in the capital on Tuesday night. Cucurella even joked that he'd use Estevao in the days beforehand as practise for Chelsea's game against Barcelona as the defender geared up to face Yamal at Stamford Bridge.

While Cucurella insisted that Chelsea's game against Barcelona was "not Yamal vs Cucurella, it's Chelsea vs Barcelona", the Blues star finally relented. When asked about his preparation in training for his battle against Yamal, Cucurella said: "I told Estevao to put shin pads on this week because I’m going to be practising on him."

Cucurella made good on his word to stop Yamal by any means necessary, making five tackles and committing four fouls on the way to Chelsea's 3-0 win. Estevao, meanwhile, created three chances and completed two dribbles to go with his goal a the Brazilian winger tormented Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

