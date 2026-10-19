'Rome was a lesson!' – Marc Cucurella explains why Real Madrid refused to relax against Sevilla

Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella insisted the squad must maintain maximum concentration following their 4-1 win over Sevilla. Reflecting on a hectic eight-day stretch, the left-back noted that a difficult midweek fixture against Roma taught the team valuable lessons.

Cucurella played the full 90 minutes against Sevilla, contributing both defensively and in possession.

He praised his team-mates for applying high intensity from the opening whistle.