Maradona Jr. makes a surprising claim: "After my father, McTominay is the most influential player in Napoli's history"

Following the Cagliari v Napoli match, Diego Armando Maradona Jr made some comments on the programme *Terzo Tempo Calcio Napoli* on Televomero that are bound to spark debate among the Neapolitan side’s own supporters. After McTominay’s winning goal, the son of the ‘Pibe de Oro’ drew a bold comparison between the Scot and Maradona himself.