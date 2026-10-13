Manuel Neuer sidelined for Bayern Munich Champions League clash against Viking as Vincent Kompany turns to Jonas Urbig amid Augsburg blunder fallout

Kompany has revealed that Neuer is unavailable for selection following a foot issue sustained during the weekend's 2-2 draw with Augsburg. The veteran shot-stopper, who recently faced criticism for his role in the fastest goal conceded in Bundesliga history, was unable to participate in the final training sessions ahead of the European trip to Norway. The injury prevents Neuer from making his 163rd appearance in the competition, leaving him just behind the records held by Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Manuel can't train today. He's felt something in his foot. So that quickly answers the question of who will be in goal tomorrow. We heard after the Augsburg game that he'd felt something. You never know how long it'll take, but given he couldn't train yesterday or today, it makes no sense to take any unnecessary risks. I don't know if he'll be in the squad tomorrow. Will he start? Very likely he won't. Then we'll look ahead," Kompany explained, as cited by Kicker.