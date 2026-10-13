Getty Images Sport
Manuel Neuer sidelined for Bayern Munich Champions League clash against Viking as Vincent Kompany turns to Jonas Urbig amid Augsburg blunder fallout
Kompany confirms Neuer injury setback
Kompany has revealed that Neuer is unavailable for selection following a foot issue sustained during the weekend's 2-2 draw with Augsburg. The veteran shot-stopper, who recently faced criticism for his role in the fastest goal conceded in Bundesliga history, was unable to participate in the final training sessions ahead of the European trip to Norway. The injury prevents Neuer from making his 163rd appearance in the competition, leaving him just behind the records held by Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Manuel can't train today. He's felt something in his foot. So that quickly answers the question of who will be in goal tomorrow. We heard after the Augsburg game that he'd felt something. You never know how long it'll take, but given he couldn't train yesterday or today, it makes no sense to take any unnecessary risks. I don't know if he'll be in the squad tomorrow. Will he start? Very likely he won't. Then we'll look ahead," Kompany explained, as cited by Kicker.
- Getty Images Sport
Safety comes first for the veteran goalkeeper
The Belgian manager emphasized that the decision to hold the 40-year-old back was entirely precautionary, aimed at preventing any aggravation of his physical issue. Although the initial expectation was that Neuer would be able to join the squad for training, lingering discomfort prompted the staff to reconsider and take a more protective stance. Kompany stressed a strict zero-risk policy, confirming that the club will not rush Manu back onto the pitch until he feels completely fit and at 100 percent.
"Manu is here because of how the situation has progressed. We thought he could train today. I don't want to call it an injury, but when you feel something and it doesn't get better. At some point you realise we need to do something, and we'll do that by taking no risk if he doesn't feel 100 percent," he added.
Urbig ready to step into the spotlight
With Neuer out, Urbig is prepared to make his third appearance of the season for the German giants. The young goalkeeper has enjoyed a rapid rise recently, having made his senior debut for the national team during the international break. His inclusion in the starting XI for the Viking FK clash is seen as a major milestone in his development since joining the club from Koln, with the coaching staff fully backing his ability to perform on the big stage.
Kompany spoke highly of the progress the youngster has made under his guidance in Bavaria. “We're on track – he's received the minutes we wanted to give him for his development. He's played in a cup final, several Champions League matches. His current call-up to the national team is a direct result of this progress. And every minute is beneficial for his development," the head coach stated.
- AFP
Musiala adds to Bayern's injury list
Neuer is not the only high-profile absentee for the trip to the SR-Bank Arena, as Jamal Musiala also remains on the treatment table. The playmaker is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, further stretching the resources available to the coaching staff. With two of their most influential leaders missing, the rest of the squad will be expected to step up against a Viking side that has expressed confidence in facing a Harry Kane-led attack rather than Erling Haaland.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting