Manchester United wages: Who is the best paid player at the Red Devils and everything you need to know about Man Utd's salary bill

How much do the Red Devils players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Manchester United might not be among the big guns in England and Europe anymore as they haven't won the league since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, but they remain one of the most economically-strong clubs on the continent.

The prestige that the club holds, coupled with the size of their brand, ensures that they remain wealthy despite the on-field struggles and lack of major success in the past decade. Plus, the part-acquisition by INEOS head Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ensured that the club remains stable financially.

The club's ability to afford players with high transfer fees and substantial wages can be attributed to its diverse and robust revenue streams, which include lucrative sponsorship deals, strong merchandising sales, remarkable ticketing income, and significant television revenue.

Article continues below

But who is the highest earner at Manchester United this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis