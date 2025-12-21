Man Utd Aston Villa GFXGOAL
Chris Burton

Man Utd player ratings vs Aston Villa: Bruno Fernandes injury & Leny Yoro disasterclass sap festive cheer for Red Devils as Morgan Rogers fires Villans to 10th consecutive win

Manchester United saw festive cheer sapped by an injury to Bruno Fernandes during their visit to Aston Villa, with a Morgan Rogers brace firing the hosts to a 2-1 win and 10th consecutive victory in all competitions. Matheus Cunha was handed a gift late in the first-half, as he found the target, but defensive frailties ensured that the Red Devils left the West Midlands with nothing to show for their efforts.

Ruben Amorim tinkered with his 3-4-3 tactical blueprint again, in a bid to get more bodies in midfield, and saw United hold their own against in-form opposition. Cunha came close to forcing an early breakthrough, while Ollie Watkins and John McGinn passed up decent opportunities at the other end of the field.

The game burst into life shortly before half-time, with England international Rogers being allowed to drift inside off the left flank and curl a stunning strike into the top corner. Matty Cash was caught in possession three minutes into stoppage-time, with Cunha making him pay as he crashed an impressive finish across Emi Martinez from a tight angle.

United fans saw their worst fears realised at the start of the second-half, with club captain Fernandes failing to emerge from the tunnel. He was able to complete the opening 45 minutes, but had been grabbing at his hamstring and will hope to have suffered no lasting damage.

Having failed to learn their lesson when it comes to Rogers, the visitors saw Villa’s star man lash home his second of the game just before the hour mark. Once again he was afforded far too much space in which to dig out a shot and find the back of the net.

Cunha should have grabbed a brace himself in the 67th minute, but the Brazilian forward somehow managed to head wide after being picked out unmarked five yards from goal. The Red Devils have now won just two of their last eight Premier League fixtures.

GOAL rates Manchester United’s players from Villa Park...
  Leny Yoro Morgan Rogers Manchester United Aston Villa 2025-26

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Spread himself really well to repel an early effort from McGinn and displayed safe hands when called upon. Nothing he could do about either of Rogers’ goals as he was left rooted to the spot.

    Leny Yoro (4/10):

    At fault for Villa’s first as he took far too long to address the threat posed by Rogers. Was drifted past with ease before the ball ended up in the top corner. Failed to block Villa’s star man again for the home side’s second.

    Ayden Heaven (6/10):

    The teenager is still learning his trade, but is prepared to put his body on the line for the good of the collective cause. Put in two brave first-half blocks and stood up to the challenge of Watkins.

    Luke Shaw (5/10):

    Could have been the one pushed into midfield when Fernandes had to be replaced, but was left at the back. Frustrated by those around him as Rogers was allowed far too much space in which to work his magic.

  Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Aston Villa 2025-26

    Midfield

    Diogo Dalot (5/10):

    Should have done better for Villa’s second, with the Portuguese failing to prevent Youri Tielemans from digging out a cross. Not involved as much as Amorim would have liked, especially getting forward.

    Manuel Ugarte (4/10):

    Failed to keep an eye on Rogers, who was able to drift into space behind the Uruguayan. Sloppy in possession on too many occasions. Replaced by debutant Fletcher in the second-half.

    Bruno Fernandes (5/10):

    Handed United an injury scare when grabbing at his hamstring midway through the first-half. Was initially able to play on, but was replaced at the break with no risks being taken on his fitness.

    Patrick Dorgu (5/10):

    Was given license to push on, which helped United to keep Villa’s buccaneering full-backs pegged inside their own half. Won the ball back for United's only goal. Still lacks confidence and takes too long on the ball at times. Did deliver a pinpoint cross for Cunha, which was wasted.

  Matheus Cunha Manchester United Aston Villa 2025

    Attack

    Mason Mount (6/10):

    Expected to form part of United’s front three, but dropped deeper to line up in a midfield trio. Allowed the Red Devils to gain greater control in the engine room. Dragged a shot wide early in the second period.

    Matheus Cunha (6/10):

    Flashed an early effort narrowly past the post. Hit the net in first-half stoppage-time when being gifted the ball by Cash and making no mistake as he crashed across Martinez. Missed a second-half sitter when heading Dorgu’s delivery wide from close range.

    Benjamin Sesko (5/10):

    Asked to lead the line and should have made more of a clear sight of goal that saw him go through one-on-one. He fired at Martinez, instead of dinking over him. Was hauled off in the second 45.

  Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2025-26

    Subs & Manager

    Lisandro Martinez (6/10):

    Replaced Fernandes at the break, meaning that he was asked to step into an unfamiliar midfield role when United had the ball. Fizzed a long-range shot inches past the post. Dropped into the back three late on.

    Joshua Zirkzee (6/10):

    Involved in some neat build-up play, but was unable to find a way through. United were unable to conjure him up a sight of goal.

    Jack Fletcher (6/10):

    The son of United legend Darren Fletcher. Handed his Premier League debut with United chasing the game. Will benefit from the experience.

    Shea Lacey (N/A):

    Late introduction off the bench. An exciting talent with more to give in the future. Hit one shot straight at Martinez.

    Ruben Amorim (6/10):

    Will have been encouraged by a lot of what he saw from United, but was ultimately left empty-handed. Will be sweating on medical updates when it comes to Fernandes, as the Red Devils cannot afford to lose their skipper for long.

