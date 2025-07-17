Manchester United FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Manchester United fans top 'football-related offences' list as UK Home Office releases arrest figures from 2024-25 season

Manchester United
Premier League
Arsenal
Chelsea
Manchester City
Aston Villa
West Ham

Manchester United supporters were responsible for the highest number of football-related arrests in England and Wales during the 2024–25 season, according to the latest data published by the UK Home Office. Over the 10-month reporting period, 121 arrests were linked to fans of the Old Trafford club, more than any other team in the top flight, as revealed by The Athletic.

  • Manchester clubs occupy top two places
  • West Ham came third with 77 arrests
  • Villa saw the highest percentage increase
