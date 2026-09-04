Manchester United move to protect their captain! Red Devils plan to trigger Bruno Fernandes extension as Saudi Arabia and Turkiye interest grows

Manchester United have officially opened preliminary discussions with Fernandes regarding a new contract to keep the Portuguese international at Old Trafford. According to Football Insider, The Red Devils are determined to secure the long-term future of their captain following a summer of intense speculation linking him with a move away from the Premier League.

As a fail-safe to hand them more time, the club is planning to trigger the one-year extension option in the ex-Sporting CP star’s contract. This tactical move ensures that the playmaker does not enter the final months of his deal without the club having significant leverage over his market value.



