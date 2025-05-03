Manchester City and PSG lead Franco Mastantuono race despite rival interest from Europe's elite and River Plate wonderkid's willingness to 'wait' for Real Madrid
Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to sign Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.
- Man City & PSG leading the race to sign Mastantuono
- Wonderkid waiting for Madrid's approach
- AC Milan and Inter scouted the youngster first