Manchester City player ratings vs. Al Hilal: Disaster for Pep Guardiola as Premier League giants crash out of Club World Cup despite Erling Haaland strike

The Saudi Pro League side provided the upset of the tournament to bounce one of the competition's favorites in the Round of 16

Al Hilal dealt the first major upset of the Club World Cup, bouncing Manchester City from the competition in the last 16 after an enthralling back-and-forth encounter. The Cityzens weren't clinical enough in attack, and far too easily exploited on the break, and were deservedly sent home by a 4-3 extra-time defeat.

City took the lead inside 10 minutes - albeit in controversial circumstances. The referee waved off not one but two decent shouts for handball in the build up, a move that ended with Bernardo Silva poking home from close range. Al Hilal responded well. New manager Simeone Inzhagi's setup allowed the Saudi Pro League side to hit on the counter-attack, but they lacked an incisive edge in front of goal with Alex Mitrovic out.

They were more clinical in the second half, though. Marcos Leonardo grabbed the equalizer soon after the break with a tidy header after a City defensive breakdown. Malcolm - by some distance Al Hilal's best player on the night - scored the second with a scamper and finish past a stranded Ederson.

But City responded. Erling Haaland grabbed the goal, reacting first to a loose ball in the box and smashing it into the net. Both sides exchanged blows in the ensuing minutes. Jeremy Doku nodded over. Mohamed Kanno whiffed entirely on a wide-open header. Haaland came closest on 85 minutes, forcing a dramatic hooked clearance off the line with his angled effort from close range.

Extra time was eventually needed to decide things. And Al Hilal struck first. Kalidou Koulibaly provided the first punch, rising between two City defenders to meet a corner and give his side a 3-2 lead. City stayed in it, though, and equalized after Phil Foden steered an angled cross into the net. The Saudi Pro League side had the last laugh, Leonardo completing his brace after reacting first to a loose ball to bundle the game over the line in the 112th minute. This tournament has its first major casualty.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Camping World Stadium...