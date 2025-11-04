Manchester City interested in deal to sign Valencia wonderkid despite teenager rejecting Etihad move to sign new contract

City have renewed their transfer interest in 17-year-old Dura according to a report from Spanish outlet Cadena Cope.

The Premier League champions are reportedly making "another attempt" to secure the teenager, despite having been rejected by the player in favour of a new contract at the Mestalla just last year.

City are said to be tracking the Spain U17 international's progress intensely, indicating a "serious interest" in the player. The report claims Pep Guardiola's side "don't miss a single detail of his progress" as he develops within the Valencia academy setup.

It is not specified whether City are plotting a move for the January transfer window or will wait until the summer of 2026. However, their intent to return to the table for a player who previously turned them down signals a strong belief in his potential. Valencia, the report notes, must "be cautious" of the renewed efforts from the English giants.