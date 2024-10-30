Rodri Manchester City 2024Getty Images
Parshva Shah

Manchester City at risk of losing Rodri? Real Madrid keeping close eye on 2024 Ballon D'Or winner

TransfersRodriManchester CityReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLiga

Real Madrid are aiming to add Rodri's experience to their midfield's youthful exuberance ahead of next season.

  • Rodri on Real Madrid's radar for 2025
  • Was awarded Ballon D'Or recently
  • Contract at Manchester City expires in 2027
