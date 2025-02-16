Man Utd women's player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Terrific Elisabeth Terland keeps Red Devils' slim WSL title hopes alive as Lionesses duo Grace Clinton and Ella Toone combine to wrap up victory

The ex-Brighton striker was the match-winner on Sunday as Marc Skinner's side kept the pressure up on leaders Chelsea

Manchester United remain in the hunt for a first Women's Super League title after Elisabeth Terland inspired them to a 3-1 win over bottom side Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Red Devils enjoyed a perfect start as Terland fired the hosts ahead after just nine minutes. Palace goalkeeper Milla-Maj Majasaari was guilty of a poor clearance that was pounced on by Grace Clinton and fed to Terland by Hinata Miyazawa. Terland then produced a neat turn and finish to roll the ball into the far corner.

United's No.19 ought to have had a second five minutes later, as Leah Galton’s cross in from the left was prodded goalwards by the striker and beat Majasaar, only for it to hit the far post and rebound to safety.

It looked like being a costly miss too, as Palace stunned the hosts seven minutes before half-time by equalising with a well-worked move that ended with Lily Woodham dinking a ball over the top for Mille Gejl to run onto and fire past Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

United pressed after half-time but lacked quality going forwards and needed another piece of good fortune to go ahead. Clinton’s pass was deflected into the path of Terland, who managed to round the goalkeeper and roll the ball home with a rather scuffed finish.

More chances followed for both sides, with Ella Toone seeing a goal-bound shot blocked, substitute Celin Bezit heading past the far post from close range and Maya Le Tissier denying Palace an equaliser in an entertaining second half.

Yet Marc Skinner's side finally wrapped up the win late on when Toone swung in an inviting free-kick for Clinton to head home and secure all three points.

GOAL rates United's players from Leigh Sports Village...