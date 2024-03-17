Man Utd women player ratings vs Bristol City: Lionesses newcomer Mille Turner impresses as Lisa Naalsund double seals victory for dreary Red Devils over WSL strugglers

After winning her first England cap in February, the centre-back put in a display that Sarina Wiegman will have enjoyed in a close victory

Manchester United quietly crept to within six points of Arsenal, with six Women's Super League games to go, in the hunt for the European places on Sunday thanks to a rather uneventful 2-0 win over bottom club Bristol City. Lisa Naalsund gave the Red Devils the lead with a nice finish after just nine minutes, and though her team created little in a bid to extend that lead, she doubled the lead deep into stoppage-time to secure a first WSL win since early February.

Bristol showed glimpses of quality in the first half and they came close to an equaliser early in the second period when Shania Gayles struck the post from close-range. However, any chance of them getting something from the game to aid their fight for survival disappeared when Jamie-Lee Napier received a second yellow card with fewer than 10 minutes remaining.

United made that advantage count late on when Naalsund produced a lovely finish from Katie Zelem's corner, confirming a victory that closes the admittedly large gap to Arsenal, following the Gunners' defeat at Chelsea on Friday night.

