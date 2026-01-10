Man Utd women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Phallon Tullis-Joyce shuts out the Gunners! Ten-player Red Devils survive Jayde Riviere red card as USWNT goalkeeper earns valuable WSL point

The eagerly-awaited return of the WSL and a clash between third and fourth began in a rather stop-start manner, with a number of players going down injured and impacting the flow of the game. United had started the brighter and Arsenal’s Anneke Borbe was forced into an incredible fingertip save to push Fridolina Rolfo’s header from a Jessica Park cross onto the bar after just five minutes.

It was the wake-up call the hosts needed, and the Gunners held the lion’s share of possession, albeit without creating too many chances, for much of the game. Tullis-Joyce made one fine stop from Olivia Smith from close range following a six-yard box scramble in Arsenal’s best chance of the half.

The second period began in an equally scrappy manner with neither side seizing the initiative. Sloppy passes and individual errors plagued the players who at times looked like they were still on their winter break. With 25 minutes to go, United right-back Riviere was sent off for a ridiculous lunge which earned her a deserved second yellow card.

With United shutting up shop and determined to cling onto a point, Arsenal turned up the heat on the Red Devils. The Gunners' forwards had chances: Alessia Russo pounced upon a loose ball to fire low and Stina Blackstenius produced a clever flick, but both were denied by the USWNT goalkeeper. The hosts pushed and pushed for a late winner, the 37,000-strong crowd willing them on, but were unable to find a way past the giant in the United net.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from the Emirates Stadium...