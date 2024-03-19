'I needed that goal' - Man Utd winger Antony admits he's been 'training his right foot' amid fierce criticism and vows to 'repay' £85m fee after scoring in thrilling FA Cup win over Liverpool AntonyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLiverpool

Manchester United winger Antony has admitted that his goal against Liverpool was a major boost to his morale and vowed to justify his high price tag.