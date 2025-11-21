Man Utd warned not to ignore 'stupid' Saudi offers for Bruno Fernandes as ex-Red Devils star reveals the one quality Ruben Amorim must find in a replacement for in-demand captain

Quizzed on whether Fernandes will still be a United player at the start of the 2026-27 season, former Red Devils defender Wes Brown - speaking in association with BetWright casino - told GOAL: “I think he will be. Regardless of what happens with Bruno, I know that he would really love to stay. At the same time, if stupid offers get brought in, what can you do?

“He’s getting to that age now where he still wants to be part of it, but you can’t just dismiss everything because that’s not how the world works. I don’t think anyone would take it too personally if that did happen. He’s done everything he can to try and help the team. At some point it will come to that crunch if someone comes in - probably talking Saudi with that money. If that happens again, whatever happens you can’t blame Bruno. You have to accept that he did right by what he needed to do and then move on again.

“You need a player with that same energy. That’s what people don’t get - the same energy. Sometimes my mates say ‘he does this, he does that’, which is because sometimes nobody else is doing anything! He’s trying to do something. People don’t understand that and get it, which is fine. But he is definitely a player that you need, or need someone like that. Not necessarily to replace, but in the same category. If he was to go, it would be a big miss.”

