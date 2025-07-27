'Man Utd wanted us to believe he was washed!' - Marcus Rashford receives love-in from Barcelona fans after 'pressing and tracking back' on debut

Barcelona completed the loan move for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United earlier this week, and the England winger has already made his debut for Hansi Flick's side. Rashford came on as a substitute in the Catalan side's 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe in Japan, and the 27-year-old loanee has received loads of love from cules for his strong showing off the ball.

Rashford makes debut for Barcelona

Plays 33 minutes against Vissel Kobe

Rashford makes debut for Barcelona

Plays 33 minutes against Vissel Kobe

Receives love from Barcelona fans