Man Utd and USWNT goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce suffers fractured eye socket and expected to be sidelined for weeks

Tullis-Joyce picked up the injury during Manchester United’s Women’s Super League clash with Aston Villa on November 11, in an accidental impact that required immediate attention after the match. Although she did not suffer a concussion, further medical checks confirmed a fractured eye socket, an injury known to require several weeks of careful protection and rest to prevent further damage, as per The Athletic.

When the Red Devils returned to Champions League action against Paris Saint-Germain last Wednesday, head coach Marc Skinner confirmed she was unavailable after experiencing irritation around the affected area. She was spotted on the pitch before kick-off wearing sunglasses and talking with teammates, reinforcing that while the injury is not career-threatening, sensitivity to light and physical contact must be managed closely.

Safia Middleton-Patel stepped in for just her second senior appearance and impressed in United’s victory, though the coaching staff emphasised that the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper is a major blow. The Red Devils remain hopeful that Tullis-Joyce may return before the winter break, but only if doctors clear her to resume full-contact work without risking further damage to the orbital bone.