'Perfect fit!' - Man Utd urged to raid Newcastle star over Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly

Bardsley believes Shaw's troubling injury record means the Red Devils cannot rely on him for a gruelling campaign across multiple competitions. He identified Hall as the ideal solution to reinforce Carrick's defensive options. The former Red Devil believes the versatile defender possesses the exact qualities required to succeed at Old Trafford.

"There’s still time in the transfer window but they need at least one more midfielder, someone who is more defensively-minded, and another left-back," he explained.

"Luke Shaw has looked sharp in pre-season but with his injury record you always worry. I don’t think you can always rely on him for a full season, especially when United are back in the Champions League, because of the amount of games they’ll have to play.

"Lewis Hall from Newcastle United would be the perfect fit. It’s just a question of getting him out of Newcastle United this summer when they’ve already sold so many players and lost Eddie Howe. He’s a Premier League proven player though and a great age. I think the way he plays suits Manchester United to a tee."