Man Utd told France star Manu Kone will cost over £45m as Red Devils turn to new target after abandoning bid to sign Ederson from Atalanta

United's abrupt decision to withdraw from the Ederson race caused significant surprise in Italy, especially given that personal terms and a base fee of €40.5m (£34.4m) plus €4.5m (£3.8m) in add-ons had been agreed since June.

Sky Sport Italia and Fabrizio Romano report that the club pulled out after requesting intensive additional medical tests. However, Atalanta remain entirely confident that the collapse was due to a change of heart from the Premier League side rather than any lingering physical concerns regarding the midfielder, who remained fit enough to be named in Brazil's World Cup squad.