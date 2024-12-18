Federico DimarcoGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd transfer interest rebuffed by Inter & Federico Dimarco as Red Devils go in search of players to fit Ruben Amorim's wing-back system

Manchester UnitedF. DimarcoTransfersInterPremier LeagueSerie A

Italian defender Federico Dimarco and Inter have snubbed Manchester United's offer as the Serie A giants plan to offer a new deal to the player.

  • Dimarco and Inter rejected Man Utd's offer
  • Italian defender was a top priority for the Red Devils
  • Arsenal were also keen on signing the player
