Man Utd transfer interest rebuffed by Inter & Federico Dimarco as Red Devils go in search of players to fit Ruben Amorim's wing-back system
Italian defender Federico Dimarco and Inter have snubbed Manchester United's offer as the Serie A giants plan to offer a new deal to the player.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dimarco and Inter rejected Man Utd's offer
- Italian defender was a top priority for the Red Devils
- Arsenal were also keen on signing the player