Goal.com
Live
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 2025-26Getty
Donny Afroni

Man Utd facing new transfer fight with Man City in £100m race for Sandro Tonali

S. Tonali
Manchester United
Manchester City
Newcastle United
Premier League
Transfers

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Sandro Tonali as they look to overhaul their engine room, but they must ready to go head-to-head with Manchester City in a high-stakes pursuit of the Newcastle United midfielder. The Italy international has emerged as a top priority for the Premier League's elite as the summer window approaches.

  • Red Devils identify Tonali as midfield priority

    With veteran Brazilian Casemiro set to depart Old Trafford for a new chapter in MLS, the Red Devils have identified the former AC Milan star as the ideal candidate to anchor their engine room for the future, according to Matte Moretto. Tonali has caught the eye of the United hierarchy, who are searching for a profile that combines defensive work rate with elite technical distribution. He could become one of the most expensive transfer market signings.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-NEWCASTLEAFP

    Guardiola and Man City ready to pounce

    The race for Tonali is not a one-horse race, however, as City are also keeping a watching brief on the 25-year-old. Pep Guardiola is known to be an admirer of Italian tactical flexibility, and Tonali fit the requirements for a City side constantly looking to evolve its tactical setup.

  • The £100m valuation and Serie A interest

    Securing Tonali’s signature will not come cheap, as Newcastle have no intention of letting their prize asset go without a fight, with reports suggesting they could demand as much as £100 million ($133m). This high asking price is designed to reflect his stature as one of the most complete midfielders in European football today. The skyrocketing price tag has likely ended the hopes of several Serie A clubs who dreamed of bringing the midfielder back to Italy. Juventus, in particular, have long tracked Tonali and viewed him as a primary target for years.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Newcastle United v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The Newcastle exit pact

    Despite the high valuation, a potential exit could be facilitated by a 'gentlemen’s agreement' between Tonali and Newcastle. Previous reports from England suggest that a pact exists where the club would be open to discussing a move if Eddie Howe’s side fail to secure qualification for European competitions next season. This agreement provides the likes of United and City with a significant boost in negotiations.