Man Utd set to launch transfer bid for NWSL star Denise O'Sullivan as she's set to snub new contract at North Carolina Courage
Manchester United could reportedly bid for NWSL star Denise O'Sullivan as she is likely to snub a new contract offer from the North Carolina Courage.
- Sullivan to be a free agent after the NWSL campaign
- Man Utd could try to get her in the summer
- Midfielder has been a Red Devils fan since childhood