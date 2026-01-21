Man Utd to create new TV series similar to The Crown after agreeing multi-million pound deal with studio behind The Hunger Games & John Wick

United are poised to take their brand into the world of high-end scripted television after striking a deal with Lionsgate, the studio responsible for massive global franchises such as The Hunger Games, John Wick and Twilight. Unlike the fly-on-the-wall documentaries that have become common in modern football, this project is currently in the developmental phase and is intended to be a dramatised series rather than a factual account, The Athletic reports. The concept has been likened to The Crown, the critically acclaimed Netflix drama that chronicled the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, suggesting a focus on the personal and political dramas that have shaped the club over decades.

According to the report, the financial terms of the agreement would see the Premier League giants receive a guaranteed payment in the low multi-million pounds if the show is successfully sold to a broadcaster or streamer. Furthermore, the deal includes a structure for future royalties to be shared between the club and Lionsgate, with the potential value of the package increasing based on the number of seasons commissioned, the episode count, and the scale of the distribution deal.