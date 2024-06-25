Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd submit shock transfer bid for PSG star to solve problem position as Sir Jim Ratcliffe kick-starts summer revolution

Manchester UnitedManuel UgarteTransfersParis Saint-GermainPremier LeagueLigue 1

Manchester United have reportedly tabled a bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte as they look to strengthen their midfield.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd came up with shock bid for PSG midfielder
  • Ligue 1 champions rejected initial offer
  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to bolster midfield position
Article continues below