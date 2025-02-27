Amorim Garnacho Man UtdGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd star Alejandro Garnacho breaks silence on early substitution against Ipswich with cryptic response to Ruben Amorim's post-match criticism

A. GarnachoR. AmorimManchester United vs IpswichManchester UnitedIpswichPremier League

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho shared a cryptic response to Ruben Amorim's post-match criticism after early substitution against Ipswich.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd clinched a 3-2 win over Ipswich
  • Garnacho was taken off after Dorgu saw a red card
  • Forward reacted angrily after being hooked off
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches