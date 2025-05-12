Jadon Sancho Chelsea 2024-25Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd slash Jadon Sancho asking price in case Chelsea reject permanent transfer for middling winger as new potential Bundesliga destination emerges

J. SanchoManchester UnitedTransfersChelseaBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueBundesliga

Manchester United are reportedly ready to slash Jadon Sancho's asking price as a new potential Bundesliga destination emerges for the winger.

  • Man Utd could reduce Sancho's asking price
  • Leverkusen show interest in the winger
  • Unclear whether Chelsea will sell Sancho permanently
