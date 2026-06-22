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Man Utd secure 'majority of the land' to build new 100,000-seat 'Wembley of the North' stadium in huge breakthrough for Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Strategic land acquisition moves project forward
In a significant step forward for the club's long-term infrastructure goals, United have officially acquired 25 acres of land from Indurent, a Blackstone portfolio company. The site is located approximately 350 metres north-west of the current Old Trafford footprint, situated between Wharfside Way, Europa Way and John Gilbert Way.
The deal represents a critical victory for the regeneration project led by Ratcliffe, who previously described the decision to rebuild on the existing site as a "no-brainer". While the club are still in discussions to purchase additional smaller plots of land, no issues are expected to delay the final stages.
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Preserving United's heritage at the core
Speaking to the club's official website, Collette Roche, CEO of United’s New Stadium Development, emphasised the importance of the location in maintaining the club's connection to its roots. “Today’s news highlights the progress we’re making towards a world-class new home for Manchester United and represents a significant milestone as we move into the next phase of development," Roche stated.
“Being able to build so close to Old Trafford allows us to preserve the heritage, traditions and rituals that are so important to our fans. Securing the right land for our new home has been absolutely critical, and the land we’ve acquired gives us the stage to deliver a truly world-class stadium."
Multi-billion pound regeneration to boost economy
The stadium is intended to be the centrepiece of a massive 370-acre regeneration project. The wider masterplan is expected to deliver significant long-term benefits to the local community, including the construction of around 15,000 new homes and the creation of approximately 48,000 local jobs.
Economically, the project is projected to contribute more than £7 billion annually to the UK economy, making it one of the UK's most significant regeneration schemes. The club has been working closely with Trafford Council and the Old Trafford Regeneration Mayoral Development Corporation (OTRMDC) to ensure the new stadium is fully integrated with the area's transport infrastructure and wider regeneration plans.
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Official masterplan reveal set for July
Supporters will not have to wait long for further details, with the OTRMDC set to unveil its full vision for the Old Trafford regeneration project on Thursday, July 9. The publication of the masterplan is expected to provide greater clarity on the stadium site and wider development.
With most of the required land now secured, the project will move into its next phase, focusing on detailed design work and supporter consultation as Manchester United continues to advance its long-term vision for a new world-class stadium.