Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Raid on the neighbors! Man Utd snap up second Man City wonderkid in one week as David Eze joins Old Trafford academy

Transfers
Manchester United
Manchester City
Premier League

Manchester United have completed the signing of 16-year-old central midfielder David Eze from local rivals Manchester City. Despite attracting significant interest from major European clubs over the summer, the versatile England youth international has chosen to continue his development at Old Trafford.

  • United complete raid on City

    United have officially announced the signing of talented central midfielder Eze from cross-town rivals City. The 16-year-old prospect has agreed a pre-professional contract, outlining that he will formally sign professional terms when he turns 17.

    Eze was formally unveiled just two days after United confirmed the acquisition of Karrim Cassim from the Etihad system. The arrival of Eze completes an impressive double signing from their local rivals.

    • Advertisement

  • Official statement confirms youth arrival

    United welcomed the youngster following the completion of his move across Manchester. Upon signing for the Red Devils, the 16-year-old was given a tour of Old Trafford, mirroring the welcome given to fellow new recruit Cassim.

    "Talented youngster David Eze has joined Manchester United," the official club statement read. "The central midfielder has joined the club after leaving Manchester City.

    "The 16-year-old, who progressed through the academy system at City, has also been capped by England at youth level. Everyone wishes David the best of luck at United and welcomes him to the club."



  • European interest rejected for Old Trafford

    Eze was a player in high demand over the summer transfer window, attracting concrete interest from several major European clubs. Because he was born in Dublin, the midfielder holds a European passport, which granted him distinct legal options to complete a transfer abroad.

    Despite those alternative routes across Europe, the youngster ultimately chose to continue his career at Old Trafford. Eze already boasts valuable international experience, having represented England at both Under-16 and Under-17 level during his progression through the junior ranks.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Strategic recruitment focus for United academy

    Due to Brexit rules, the club's academy recruitment search is essentially limited to the United Kingdom. Because of these regulatory restrictions, United have been particularly proactive in adding top young players from neighbouring sides over the last few years. Eze will now begin his development at Carrington before officially signing his professional contract when he reaches his 17th birthday.



Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI