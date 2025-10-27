Man Utd willing to sanction Rasmus Hojlund transfer in January after striker impresses on loan at Napoli with Red Devils keen to avoid Jadon Sancho repeat

Hojlund signed for United in the summer of 2023 for a fee rising as high as £72m, despite only scoring nine Serie A goals for Atalanta. United's then coach Erik ten Hag wanted the club to break the bank to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham although Red Devils' directors viewed it as too expensive a deal for a player who had just turned 30, instead favouring the 21-year-old Hojlund due to the potential for his value to rise.

It proved to be a massive blunder as Kane is in the form of his life for Bayern, whose €110m deal to sign the England captain is now looking like a bargain. Kane has scored 105 times in 108 matches and fired the Bavarian giants to reclaim the Bundesliga title last season. He also became the fastest player in Bayern's history to score 100 goals as well as the fastest player to hit a century of strikes in Europe's top five leagues. Hojlund, however, scored a measly 14 Premier League goals in 62 games for United, with his value halving in two years.

The Danish striker was willing to try and make the move a success even when he learned United were keen to sign Benjamin Sesko and wanted to stay. But United made it clear that they wanted him to leave and Ruben Amorim left him out of his matchday squad for the first four matches of the season, including the Carabao Cup tie at Grimsby. It led to Hojlund reconsidering his initial stance and agreeing to the move.