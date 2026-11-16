Would Man Utd relegation top Leicester’s title on the Premier League shock scale? Michael Owen explains the Red Devils’ ‘level’ & assesses appointment of Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino - who once worked with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain - knows all about the Premier League from his spells at Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

He will be inheriting the reins at Old Trafford after taking in one more game as manager of the USMNT - as they ease past Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals - and will have a matter of days in which to ready his new squad for a meeting with Liverpool at Anfield.

Asked for his assessment of the Argentine’s appointment, with the likes of Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte having also been mooted as potential successors to Carrick, Owen said: “He's obviously a very good manager. I like him a lot. I like him as a person. I think he's a very good manager as well.

“But I can't take away from the fact that I've thought other great managers have come into the role in the last 10, 15 years. And the big question is, does it matter? Whoever comes in, whether it's Michael Carrick, Pochettino, whoever comes in, I think that's the big question, because it's not mattered for 15 years, has it really? It's been the same old thing.

“Is Pochettino going to be any different to [Jose] Mourinho and [Louis] van Gaal and [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer and [David] Moyes and Amorim and all the rest of them? Everybody came in with a lot of hope and expectation, like Pochettino now. But the bigger question is, can anybody succeed at that club the way it's structured at the moment?”