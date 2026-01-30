Getty Images Sport
Man Utd receive huge Ruben Neves blow with midfielder set to sign new contract with Saudi side Al-Hilal despite January exit talk
Neves in advanced talks over Saudi stay
United’s pursuit of midfield reinforcements has hit a decisive stumbling block, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Neves is poised to commit his future to Al-Hilal. The former Wolves captain had been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League this month, with Old Trafford long touted as a likely destination.
However, hopes of seeing the Portuguese maestro in a United shirt have been dashed. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Neves is now in "advanced negotiations" to sign a lucrative three-year contract extension with the Saudi Pro League champions. The update effectively kills any lingering possibility of a deadline-day switch to Manchester, forcing the club’s recruitment team to look elsewhere or stick with their current options until the summer.
United held talks but failed to table bid
The frustration for United supporters will be compounded by the revelation that the club were actively in dialogue with Neves' camp just weeks ago. Romano disclosed that United officials held discussions with agent Mendes at the end of December to explore the feasibility of a deal. However, despite the initial interest, the Red Devils "never made any bid or formal proposal," allowing Al-Hilal the time to convince their star man to stay.
It appears that while Neves was an option, the club’s new transfer strategy under the INEOS regime and manager Michael Carrick prioritised caution over a costly January outlay. The hesitation has proven decisive, with Neves seemingly convinced by the project and financial package on offer in the Middle East.
Romano added that Neves is "quite keen" to sign on with only minor details needing to be hammered out between both parties.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Joshua Zirkzee exit talks 'underway' with Juventus
To compound a difficult window, United could be about to lose a forward without bringing anyone in. Reports from Italy suggest that Joshua Zirkzee could be heading for the exit door, with Juventus launching a late attempt to sign the Dutch striker on loan.
Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that he is back on their radar after United softened their stance on keeping him beyond the transfer deadline, while Corriere dello Sport claims negotiations are underway between the Serie A giants and United regarding a straight loan deal until the end of the season. Juventus are desperate for attacking cover and view Zirkzee, who shone in Italy with Bologna, as a low-risk option to bolster their front line.
Zirkzee has struggled to cement a starting berth at Old Trafford, largely operating as a backup to the established forwards. However, sanctioning his departure without a replacement would leave Carrick dangerously short of depth in the attacking third, a gamble that could backfire as the race for the top four intensifies.
- Getty Images Sport
A quiet window sets up summer overhaul
The collapse of the Neves deal and the potential exit of Zirkzee paints a picture of a transfer window defined by restraint rather than ambition. Aside from the loan departure of youngster Harry Amass to Norwich City, it has been a quiet month at Carrington.
The failure to land Neves suggests that United are keeping their powder dry for a significant overhaul in the summer transfer window. With the new ownership structure fully bedding in, the club appears willing to sacrifice short-term fixes in favour of a more calculated approach at the end of the season. However, for fans hoping for a spark to ignite their Champions League push, the news that their primary midfield target is staying in Saudi Arabia will come as a bitter disappointment.
Advertisement