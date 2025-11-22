AFP
Man Utd set to push for AFCON delay with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo among key stars set to miss hectic festive fixtures
Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui set for Africa Cup of Nations
United forwards Mbeumo and Amad and defender Mazraoui are all expected to play for their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which gets under way on Sunday, 21 December.
Fit-again Mazraoui is in line to feature for tournament hosts Morocco against Comoros on the opening day, while Mbeumo and Amad are slated to be involved when Cameroon and Ivory Coast play their first matches on 24 December respectively.
- AFP
United will try to retain trio until at least after Bournemouth clash
However, United boss Amorim has confirmed the club are planning to talk to all three federations as he looks to boost his options ahead of a busy festive period. With the AFCON final taking place on Sunday, 18 January, there is a possibility that Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui could miss eight league games and an FA Cup third-round tie.
Due to tournament regulations, United should release Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui two weeks before the respective first games of Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Morocco. In that scenario, the Old Trafford club would see the three players depart near their league fixture against struggling Wolves at Molineux on Monday, 8 December.
But according to BBC, United are seeking to push that back until at least after their home game against Bournemouth on Monday, 15 December. Amorim’s side also travel to Aston Villa on Sunday, 21 December, before hosting Newcastle and Wolves on Friday, 26 December and Tuesday, 30 December respectively. United kick start December with a home game against West Ham on the fourth.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Amorim confirms United will speak to Cameroon, Ivory Coast & Morocco
Speaking ahead of United’s home clash with Everton on Monday evening, Amorim said: “We have the rules for when we have to release the players [but] we are trying to have the players a bit longer.
“It is not just in our hands. We will see. We will try to arrange something with the federations.”
United were successful in keeping hold of goalkeeper Andre Onana until the day before Cameroon's first game in the competition two years ago. The shot-stopper subsequently missed just one match - the 4-2 FA Cup victory over Newport County on 28 January 2024.
In-form forward Mbeumo has been key to Red Devils' upturn in form
United’s fixture with Everton is their first game back following the conclusion of the international break. Amorim’s men were in fine form before the recent run of World Cup qualifiers, putting together a five-game unbeaten league streak which saw them rise to seventh in the Premier League table.
Mbeumo has been key to United’s upturn in form, scoring four goals across fixtures against Liverpool, Brighton and Tottenham, while team-mate Amad also netted in the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on 1 November.
- Getty Images Sport
Amorim calls on United to be at '100 miles an hour' for Everton game
Speaking ahead of Everton’s visit to the Theatre of Dreams, Amorim called on his players to be at “100 miles an hour” in what he predicts will be a “tough game” against David Moyes’ side.
In his pre-match press conference, Amorim said: “I think everybody is fine, is ready to go. Now it’s about changing the mindset. Forget a little bit about the national team, focus on our league understanding that we need to start at the first minute, 100 miles an hour to be ready for the game.
“We work today already, we analyse the last game to try to close that chapter. Now we’re preparing for the Everton game. It’s going to be a tough game.”
Asked about the positive atmosphere around the club’s Carrington Training Centre following United’s impressive run of results, Amorim added: “Yes, but we need to understand it’s by winning games, so let’s do everything to win games. We know that Old Trafford is going to be in full spirit. They just want us to run, to fight, and then to play good football, so we will try to do that.
“That is the best thing [missing playing at Old Trafford again], because in the recent past it was hard to play at home. But nowadays you miss playing at home, that is a feeling we should have in our club. I’m really excited to be back playing at home and the players also. We need to continue winning at home.”
Advertisement