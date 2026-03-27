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Man Utd's Premier League showdown with Liverpool moved to bizarre kick-off time as Chelsea also see fixture shifted to unusual slot
North-west derby handed rare Sunday slot
In a move that will have surprised many match-going fans, the blockbuster clash between United and Liverpool at Old Trafford has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 3. However, rather than the traditional late-afternoon slot, the two rivals will now face off at the unusual time of 3.30pm (BST).
The fixture remains one of the most-watched games in world football, and Sky Sports have opted to retain the rights for the showdown. While a Sunday afternoon kick-off is standard, the specific 3.30pm start time represents a departure from the usual 4.30pm 'Super Sunday' slot.
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Chelsea and Man City set for Monday madness
The scheduling quirks do not end with the United game. Chelsea have seen their home fixture against Nottingham Forest moved to Monday, May 4, with a bizarre 3pm (BST) kick-off time. A mid-afternoon start on a Monday is a rarity for the Premier League and is certain to provide a logistical challenge for supporters heading to Stamford Bridge on the bank holiday.
Later that same evening, Manchester City’s title fight continues with a trip to Merseyside to face Everton. That match has been selected for an 8pm (BST) start, creating a packed Monday of top-flight action. Both matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as part of a double-header that could prove pivotal at both ends of the table.
Villa schedule remains uncertain
Unai Emery’s Aston Villa could also see their schedule shifted significantly depending on their continental exploits. Their clash with Tottenham Hotspur is currently slated for Saturday, May 2, at 12.30pm (BST) and will be broadcast on TNT Sports, but that is subject to change.
The Premier League confirmed: "This match will move to Sunday 3 May, 19:00 BST, if Aston Villa reach Europa League semi-finals."
With Villa pushing for a high finish in the league alongside their European commitments, the potential move to a Sunday night slot adds another layer of complexity to the Matchweek 35 schedule. Spurs fans will be keeping a close eye on the Villans’ progress in the Europa League to confirm their travel plans for the trip to Villa Park.
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Arsenal and Leeds featured in TV picks
The weekend’s action will actually kick off on Friday night under the lights, as Leeds United host Burnley at 8pm (BST) in a potential relegation six-pointer. This fixture will lead off the televised coverage on Sky Sports, setting the tone for a weekend of high-stakes football. Arsenal are also in the television spotlight as they host Fulham in a London derby on Saturday evening.
The Gunners' match at the Emirates Stadium has been moved to a 5.30pm (BST) kick-off on Saturday, May 2. While Arsenal and Leeds deal with more traditional broadcast windows, the focus remains on the bizarre shifts handed to Manchester United and Chelsea. The league has reminded fans that while these are the current selections, the final weeks of the season always remain subject to further tweaks based on cup results.