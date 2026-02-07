Goal.com
Man Utd Tottenham ratings gfxGetty
Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Tottenham: A red & a rabona! Bruno Fernandes brings the magic as Bryan Mbeumo cashes in after reckless Cristian Romero's moment of madness

Lads, it's still Tottenham! Manchester United had failed to beat Spurs in their last seven games but earned a 2-0 victory to stay in control of fourth spot in the Premier League and make it four wins in a row under Michael Carrick. The win was helped by a first-half red card for Cristian Romero and, unlike against Everton three months ago, they made the extra man count.

Before kick-off the two teams paid tribute to the United players who died in the Munich air crash to mark the 68th anniversary of the disaster. It was an even first half and United were edging it, threatening with efforts from Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Casemiro, before they got a gift in the form of a red card to Romero in the 28th minute. The Argentine received his second red in less than two months for an aggressive tackle on Casemiro which ended in him standing on the Brazilian's ankle.

Everton had won at Old Trafford earlier in the season with 10 men but United took full advantage this time and grabbed the lead with the cheekiest of corner routines. Kobbie Mainoo appeared out of nowhere to collect a short one from Fernandes and laid it off to Mbeumo, who mis-kicked the ball but still found the bottom corner of the net.

Casemiro came close to doubling the lead before the break and United had the ball in the net twice in the second half only to be denied by the offside flag. They continued to go for the second goal rather than sit on their lead and United fans held their breath when Xavi Simons flashed a shot just wide of the top corner.

The hosts finally got that all-important second goal courtesy of a well-worked move following a quick break, leading to Fernandes meeting Dalot's cross to score his sixth goal of the campaign and continue Carrick's perfect start.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...

  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Had a nervy moment when his kick went straight to Conor Gallagher but he was otherwise confident, dealing well with aerial balls and smothering at Gallagher's feet.

    Diogo Dalot (8/10):

    A strong overall performance, defending diligently and linking up well with the attack. Made an important tackle on Pape Matar Sarr and set Cunha up for a shot that nearly went in with a driving run from his own half. To cap his fine performance he sent the ball over for Fernandes' clincher.

    Harry Maguire (6/10):

    Got asked a couple of questions by Xavi Simons but made it through unscathed.

    Lisandro Martinez (6/10):

    His passing was spot-on as usual and he made his share of good defensive interventions, apart from one moment when he lost the ball in his own half.

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    A solid performance in defence and attack, acting quickly to foul Gallagher and prevent him capitalising on Lammens' loose pass.

  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kobbie Mainoo (8/10):

    Another excellent display from the midfielder who Ruben Amorim couldn't find a way to fit into his team. Played his part in the breakthrough goal and his crisp, calm passing ensured United stayed in control even when Spurs were putting them under pressure.

    Casemiro (7/10):

    Picked up where he left off against Fulham. Even if he did not directly contribute to the goals, his powerful presence laid the foundation for the win.

    Bruno Fernandes (9/10):

    United's engine as usual. Unlucky not to score in the first half but he masterminded the opening goal before scoring the second himself, having been at the heart of all the team's attacks.

  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Amad Diallo (7/10):

    His tricky runs wore Tottenham down and he worked very hard defensively.

    Bryan Mbeumo (8/10):

    A handful for Tottenham all afternoon due to his movement and scored a third goal in four matches under Carrick.

    Matheus Cunha (7/10):

    Inches away from scoring a brilliant goal and linked up well with Fernandes and Mbeumo.

  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Benjamin Sesko (6/10):

    Showed good movement but might've done better with a headed chance at the end.

    Noussair Mazraoui (X/10):

    Introduced with three minutes left.

    Manuel Ugarte (X/10):

    Replaced Casemiro in the 87th minute.

    Joshua Zirkzee (X/10):

    Brought on in the 87th minute.

    Tyler Fletcher (N/A):

    Made his competitive debut in added time to join his twin brother and father in becoming a United academy graduate.

    Michael Carrick (7/10):

    Make that four wins in a row for the 'interim' boss. He can take credit for United's opener, which came straight from the training ground. It wasn't the most fluid display and the win owed a lot to the red card but, unlike Amorim, he knew how to capitalise on it.

