Man Utd player ratings vs Tottenham: A red & a rabona! Bruno Fernandes brings the magic as Bryan Mbeumo cashes in after reckless Cristian Romero's moment of madness

Before kick-off the two teams paid tribute to the United players who died in the Munich air crash to mark the 68th anniversary of the disaster. It was an even first half and United were edging it, threatening with efforts from Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Casemiro, before they got a gift in the form of a red card to Romero in the 28th minute. The Argentine received his second red in less than two months for an aggressive tackle on Casemiro which ended in him standing on the Brazilian's ankle.

Everton had won at Old Trafford earlier in the season with 10 men but United took full advantage this time and grabbed the lead with the cheekiest of corner routines. Kobbie Mainoo appeared out of nowhere to collect a short one from Fernandes and laid it off to Mbeumo, who mis-kicked the ball but still found the bottom corner of the net.

Casemiro came close to doubling the lead before the break and United had the ball in the net twice in the second half only to be denied by the offside flag. They continued to go for the second goal rather than sit on their lead and United fans held their breath when Xavi Simons flashed a shot just wide of the top corner.

The hosts finally got that all-important second goal courtesy of a well-worked move following a quick break, leading to Fernandes meeting Dalot's cross to score his sixth goal of the campaign and continue Carrick's perfect start.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...